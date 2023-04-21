FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of Earth Day, the city of Fort Wayne announced a green initiative created to address the local impact of climate change.

The city said in a release it is “taking action for a brighter tomorrow” with Sustaining Fort Wayne. The first phase of the plan was announced Friday at Promenade Park.

The city said this initiative focuses on climate mitigation, adaptation, and resiliency to protect public health, maintain quality of life, and support job creation and economic development.

Learn what action is being taken at sustainingfortwayne.org. The website is expected to be up and running Friday.

“Sustaining Fort Wayne is an innovative effort that will position our community to make continued and meaningful progress in our stewardship of the environment and our work to improve the lives of residents as our environment changes,” Mayor Henry said. “Our Climate Action and Adaptation Plan will help ensure Fort Wayne is sustainable for today and future generations. “

City administration will ask City Council to approve $250,000 in funding to move Sustaining Fort Wayne forward.

Indiana University conducted “The Hoosier Life Survey” and found 68% of Fort Wayne residents say climate change is happening.

The plan’s development involved partnering with Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute for its readiness assessment. Different categories in Fort Wayne were evaluated, including Built Environment, Economic Development, Emergency Management, Energy and Public Utilities, Food and Agriculture, Natural Resources, Planning, Land Use, and Public Health and Safety.

The findings revealed how city departments adjust in the face of climate change. Some programs already in place are showing significant progress in reducing greenhouse emissions, according to the release. Turning waste into power at the sewer plant, building more trails to minimize motor vehicle trips, converting traffic signals to LED lights that last longer, and reducing maintenance truck trips and idling for repairs are examples of the city’s efforts to address these issues.