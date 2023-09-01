FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take the whole family on a Jurassic adventure while staying right here in Fort Wayne.

A drive-thru experience in the parking lot of Glenbrook Square brings all kinds of dinosaurs right to your car with “Jurassic Empire”. According to the website, “Each dinosaur is painstakingly recreated from scientific specifications. They are true-life in size and in overall appearance. They even move and ROAR!”

The website shows tickets are $45 on weekdays and $55 on weekends. For vehicles holding between eight and 14 passengers, tickets are $75 on weekdays and $85 on weekends. Families can also add a surprise pack for $34 or a mega surprise pack for $55 with gifts inside.

The event lasts from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10.