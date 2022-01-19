Take home a piece of history at Don Hall’s liquidation sale

Diners emerge from Hall’s Original Drive-In on Bluffton Road on the restaurant’s final day of operations, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to a Facebook post on Don Hall’s Restaurants page, a piece of Don Hall’s or Lester’s Banquet Hall history can be yours when you purchase it at their liquidation sale this weekend.

The sale — located at 1502 Bluffton Road — will start January 20th at 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and will run through the weekend, according to their post. Pictures from the post list items for sale such as:

  • Commercial Hamilton Beach mixer
  • Shop-Vac
  • Stereo system
  • Tables and chairs
  • Flatware
  • 1970s chandeliers
  • Neon signs and more.

The post says they will be accepting cash, check and card at the sale.

