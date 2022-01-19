Take home a piece of history at Don Hall’s liquidation sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to a Facebook post on Don Hall’s Restaurants page, a piece of Don Hall’s or Lester’s Banquet Hall history can be yours when you purchase it at their liquidation sale this weekend.
The sale — located at 1502 Bluffton Road — will start January 20th at 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and will run through the weekend, according to their post. Pictures from the post list items for sale such as:
- Commercial Hamilton Beach mixer
- Shop-Vac
- Stereo system
- Tables and chairs
- Flatware
- 1970s chandeliers
- Neon signs and more.
The post says they will be accepting cash, check and card at the sale.