Take home a piece of history at Don Hall’s liquidation sale

Diners emerge from Hall’s Original Drive-In on Bluffton Road on the restaurant’s final day of operations, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to a Facebook post on Don Hall’s Restaurants page, a piece of Don Hall’s or Lester’s Banquet Hall history can be yours when you purchase it at their liquidation sale this weekend.

The sale — located at 1502 Bluffton Road — will start January 20th at 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and will run through the weekend, according to their post. Pictures from the post list items for sale such as:

Commercial Hamilton Beach mixer

Shop-Vac

Stereo system

Tables and chairs

Flatware

1970s chandeliers

Neon signs and more.

The post says they will be accepting cash, check and card at the sale.