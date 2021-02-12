Take ‘heart health to heart’ and start with prevention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heart disease continues to be the number one killer of both men and women in the U.S., causing more than 600,000 deaths every year. Lutheran Health Network reminds Hoosiers that early detection and prevention is key as well as knowing one’s risk factors, which begins with making – and keeping — a yearly checkup appointment with a primary care provider.

“A regular annual physical exam allows us to find and prevent diseases before they occur,” says Jeffrey Levenda, M.D., Family Medicine & Sports Medicine, Lutheran Health Physicians. “The results can key us into problems that may be arising and allow us to work with patients on correcting issues before they become a bigger problem, such as reversing high blood pressure before it leads to congestive heart failure.”

A vital part of the conversation centers around the importance of knowing the patient’s cardiovascular and stroke risk factors and numbers, including: cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, weight, activity level and family history. Symptoms such as fatigue and headaches should also be communicated.

Lutheran Health Network said fear has led many people to delay regular checkups and screenings, which would normally be a priority.

“The COVID pandemic has definitely had an impact on my patients’ overall health, more so because of the emotional and psychological toll that it has taken,” said Dana Forrest, M.D., Family Medicine, Lutheran Health Physicians. “Many of my patients are working toward catching up with their preventive exams.”

In terms of heart and cardiovascular disease, other health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, lack of exercise, obesity, genetics, depression, smoking and kidney disease play a role in worsening heart function, the press release said. In addition, practicing good habits such as regular exercise and eating healthy foods, also decreases the risk of cancer, dementia and cardiovascular disease while improving digestion, mood and mental function.

“We as a society need to maintain a good, consistent exercise regimen,” Dr. Levenda adds. “Exercise is highly underestimated. It improves blood flow through the body and thereby the function of all our other organs. Exercise is free medicine.”

Knowing the numbers that indicate the presence of heart disease is essential to developing a successful prevention and/or treatment plan, Lutheran Health Network said.

“We know low blood pressure readings are beneficial over time and indicate a decreased risk for a cardiovascular event,” Dr. Forrest explains. “I inform my patients being treated for hypertension to strive for an average blood pressure of 130/80 or lower. And remember, a couple of the most important behaviors that negatively impact the heart are smoking and excessive alcohol use.”

