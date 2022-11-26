FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An ongoing event downtown encourages the community to shop small this holiday season and support entrepreneurs based in Fort Wayne.

Days of Holly Shopping kicked off on Small Business Saturday, which comes after Black Friday and recognizes the value of local businesses in the community.

Stores involved in this local initiative are offering discounts to spread the holiday cheer.

Organizers said shoppers can post a photo with your shopping bag at a participating retail location on Facebook or Instagram, tag @DowntownFortWayne and use #DaysofHollyShopping for a chance to win a gift card.

Holly Shopping lasts until Dec. 17. Check out the website for more details, discounts and a full list of participating businesses.

