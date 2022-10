FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anyone can support awareness efforts for breast cancer at an active event Saturday morning.

Supporters with any range of mobility can be part of “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer”, a noncompetitive walk in Foster Park.

“Making Strides has always been more than just a walk, it’s a movement,” organizers said.

Presented by the American Cancer Society, the event is free and it runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.