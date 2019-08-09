Take a tour of Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The completion of Promenade Park marks the beginning of something new, not the end of development of the Summit City's riverfront. The next phase of Riverfront Fort Wayne's mission is merely jump-started by the new park.

"Promenade Park is the beginning of creating a new neighborhood that is part of downtown," In an exclusive interview along the Saint Marys River, Community Development Planner Paul Spoelhof talked to WANE 15 about the big picture of riverfront development. "The park is wonderful, but it's not the only thing we're doing. We're creating the next phase of downtown Fort Wayne. Very few communities have this opportunity to imagine their next phase of their downtown."