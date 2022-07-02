FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend is by taking flight on a plane dating back to World War II.

Go back in time with WWII planes like the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, T-6 Texan, and P-51 Mustang Gunfighter. Flights range from 20 minutes to 40 minutes.

Thursday through Monday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., there are scheduled times you can fly in different planes and take tours of the cockpits. Visit the website to see the complete schedule, pricing, and options for flight reservations.

The event is located at the Aero Center, 4401 Altitude Dr. in Fort Wayne, 46809. Visit through July 4 for your chance to hop on a plane and take a tour.