Take a look inside the Fort Wayne wholesale florist that’ll distribute 1 million flowers this Valentine’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Valentine’s Day is a day of love and what better way to express your feelings than through a beautiful boutique of flowers? But have you ever wondered where those flowers come from?

A look at how far a 500-mile radius of Fort Wayne looks like.

Gassafy Wholesale Florist at 310 Racquet Drive, off East Ludwig Road, is a flower importer and distributor in Fort Wayne. The family-owned and operated business has supplied the community since 1962. The company distributes flowers, floral supplies, potted plants and more to flower shops, wedding and event planners within a 500 to 600-mile radius of Fort Wayne.

“Our main focus is that the quality that we get in is up to our florist standards,” Gassafy President and co-owner Jeff Stoppenhagen said.

“When a customer wants a rose they want that perfect teacup look to it,” Gassafy manager Ben Ault said. “We want to make sure they are tighter than that before we send them out.”

Lots of planning goes into creating the perfect bouquet. Flower shops place their orders months in advance. The flowers are then delivered about a week before the big day. Crews at Gassafy work overtime checking each flower, preparing them for shipping and making sure they get to the right place.

“The day of Valentine’s Day, about noon, the phones will die,” Ault said. “But up until then, it’s 10, 12-hour days. It’s very busy and lots of work.”

Just for Valentine’s Day, Gassafy will distribute more than 1 million flowers with about 300,000 thousand just in roses. Depending on the season the company imports flowers from 10 different countries all over the world. The signature flower, the rose, comes from Ecuador and Colombia.

“In a 10-day span, Valentine’s Day is our biggest day for sales,” Stoppenhagen said. “Mother’s Day mixed in with proms and weddings are our busiest.”

“When a customer calls and says, ‘Hey it was awesome, everything I got was amazing,’ that’s worth it,” Ault said.”

