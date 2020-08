FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park will be your one stop spot for some of your favorites. Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest returns Saturday, August 8th.

The event’s organizer stopped by Studio 15 to explain what to expect this year, which includes two full bars. He also went over COVID-19 protocols.

You can learn more about festival and get tickets by clicking here.