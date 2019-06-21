Taco, tequila and margarita lovers to fill up Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you’re a person who enjoys mexican food and drinks, head to Headwaters Park. Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest is going at Headwaters Park Saturday, June 22. This is the second time the event has taken place.

Officials say this year’s festival features three full bars, 20 bartenders, more taco vendors, and even more margaritas. Tickets cost $5 and those who purchase tickets in advance will receive five drink tickets.

The event is sponsored by Key Exteriors, Inc. and Grote Mitsubishi. Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest runs from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday.