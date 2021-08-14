Tacos Tequila and Margarita Fest ready to welcome guests at Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a date delay, Tacos Tequila and Margarita Fest is ready to welcome guests at Headwaters Park on Saturday, August 21st.

The festival features 10 taquerias, 3 fulls bars, and 20 bartenders. Admission provides you with drink tickets to sample tequila and margaritas. It is recommended to bring cash for extra purchases.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Headwaters Park.

Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

To learn more about the festival, you can click here.