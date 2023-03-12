FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local bakery, The Sassy Vegan, hosted a Tacos and Tampons event on Sunday to help donate menstrual items to East Allen County Schools.

The event was held at Studi07 located at 3414 Fairfield Ave from noon – 6 p.m. It featured over 25 local vendors, a vegan buffet, music, prizes and more, according to a release.

Those who donated were entered into an hourly raffle to win prizes.

Event sponsors were Mystic Splendor, LLC and Polypan Oracle.

Sassy Sunday events continue through September. The next event taking place is April 16 from noon-6 p.m., and will feature raising funds for the Lopin’ Along Animal Sanctuary.