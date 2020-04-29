Tacos for Truckers: Fort Wayne company provides free meals at truck stop

Convoy Technologies of Fort Wayne provided 350 free meals for truckers on Wednesday at the rest stop at milemarker 325 off northbound Interstate 69. Drivers could choose from tacos, a burrito, a Mexican bowl, nachos or a quesadilla from Flora and Lily’s Mexican Kitchen food truck. The company said it wanted to show appreciation for the truck drivers, which it called “the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.”
These drivers aren’t staying home like the rest of us. They’re getting up every day and hitting the road. That’s why we still have food on the shelves at the grocery stores. That’s why our doctors and nurses are still getting the supplies they need to take care of our friends and loved ones. We should all be grateful to them. We felt buying them lunch was the least we could do.”Convoy Technologies President Ron Harker