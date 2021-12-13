Syracuse teen killed in fiery crash in foggy conditions

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old girl was killed when her car hit a tree in foggy conditions in Kosciusko County.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Dec. 4 along C.R. 500 East, a half-mile north of C.R. 650 North.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Makensie Marie Thomas, 17, of Syracuse was headed north on 500 East when her Chevy Cruze veered off the east side of the road and hit a tree.

A passerby spotted a vehicle with “significant fire damage” and called police, the report said.

The report said there was “heavy fog conditions” at the time of the crash.