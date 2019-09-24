Sweetwater’s Surack named Indiana business leader of the year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater’s founder and president Chuck Surack was named the 2019 Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

Surack, the founder and president of Sweetwater Sound, also founded of acquired more than a dozen other local businesses and is a contributor to hundreds of community and philanthropic causes in Fort Wayne.

Sweetwater is the nation’s leading online retailer and music equipment and technology shipping thousands of units of inventory daily. The physical campus serves as an international recording studio and performance venue.

The company began out of the back of a Volkswagen bus 40 years ago and was described by Indiana Chamber president Kevin Brinegar as “a classic entrepreneurial success story of working hard and doing the right thing.”