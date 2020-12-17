Sweetwater worker finds Detriot man’s lost heirloom ring in returned package

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It was just another Monday at work for Austin Bergdall, a return specialist at Sweetwater Sound, when he stumbled across a customer’s lost ring while unpacking a returned box.

“It was a high-hat stand, and I was taking all the plastic wrap out and I saw the ring at the bottom of the box and I was like, ‘well, maybe it’s just a part from the high-hat stand’ because that happens sometimes, they are sort of loose in the box,” said Bergdall. “But I pulled it out of the box and it was a customer’s ring.”

Bergdall, who typically unpacks about 100 returns a day, contacted his supervisor to start the process of getting the ring returned.

Little did he know the impact that ring has on one Detroit man’s life.

“Just a plain wedding band, nothing fancy right? Nothing fancy at all, but to me it means the world. It’s the only thing I have left of my father,” said Richard Niedziolek, the Sweetwater customer from Detroit who lost the ring.

When Niedziolek was just 11 years old, he and his parents were in a car accident that killed his parents. The ring that ended up at Sweetwater over 40 years later was Niedziolek’s father’s wedding band.

“When I think of my folks, I don’t have much to cling on to. I don’t really have my own family house or whatever,” said Niedziolek. “When I’m feeling like I need something to comfort me, I go to that ring every once in a while, you know, so I can’t tell you how priceless that is to me.”

Because he considers the ring so priceless, Niedziolek typically doesn’t wear it and wears a second wedding ring instead. He also doesn’t wear it often because the fit is too big on him.

But because his father’s birthday is at the end of November and he passed away on Christmas Day, this time of year is especially hard for Niedziolek, so he’d been wearing the ring for extra comfort.

On Friday, Dec. 4, Niedziolek was putting together his new set of drums that he ordered from Sweetwater. Throughout his life, he’s always played a variety of instruments, but wanted to try something new since he’s had more time, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

He realized he ordered too many stands for the drums, so he packed one up and took it to FedEx so it could be shipped back and returned to Sweetwater.

“I didn’t know what I was doing because I never played before and I don’t know how to set things up and, so I’m a little bit frantic and I had to get ready for dinner and all that. I wasn’t really paying a lot of attention as I was packaging this return,” said Niedziolek.

Later that night at dinner with his family, Niedziolek realized his ring was missing.

“My brother in law actually said to me ‘Hey, where’s your wedding man,’ and I said, ‘I must have taken it off putting the drums together or something.’ I said, ‘It’s somewhere in the house, I know it’s here,'” said Niedziolek.

He spent the entire weekend searching his house for it, but didn’t have any luck, which he admitted caused him to feel depressed.

Monday morning, he got a confirmation email from Sweetwater that his drum stand was successfully returned. As part of a last-ditch effort to locate the ring, he called the company to see if it had been found.

Ironically, Bergdall found the ring and reported it to his supervisor within the same hour that Niedziolek called.

The ring was shipped back safely to Niedziolek later that week.

“It’s a little bit of a Christmas miracle in my book,” said Niedziolek. “I’m very grateful to the team at Sweetwater and the way they handled it with such speed and such care. I mean, it really did a great job. And so I’m a customer for life obviously now.”

Niedziolek said he can’t thank Bergdall or Mark Johnson, the Sweetwater employee who he talked with on the phone to track down the ring, enough for their efforts.

“I was just glad to be able to alleviate a customer’s worry or stress and it’s little things like that that really build a relationship with the customers,” said Bergdall.

Niedziolek said his days of wearing the ring are over. It is currently sitting in his safe, where he said it will stay until he gets a glass case to safely display it.