Sweetwater warehouse build ‘topped off’

Sweetwater has ‘topped off’ construction of its new $56 million warehouse expansion.

Weigand Construction on Friday put into place the final steel joist onto the 380,000 square foot building being built on the southwest corner of Sweetwater’s campus on U.S. 30. Crews attached three large panels of sheet metal that were signed by Sweetwater employees to the joist.

Sweetwater founder and CEO Chuck Surack and Weigand Construction CEO Larry Weigand both attended the “topping off” ceremony.

Sweetwater is building the warehouse for receiving, shipping, storage, returns, guitar quality control, electronic equipment repair, custom computer assembly, product photography, and more. It will open in early 2020.

The facility is part of a $76-million-dollar expansion project that will also include a new event center and the addition of 1,000 new employees over the next five years.