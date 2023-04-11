FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater will be hosting a professional podcasting lesson on April 29.

The event, which will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., costs $350 per entry.

The instructor, Brian Biedenbach, will guide people through the process of building a successful podcast while applying professional strategies.

Biedenbach is the founder of Summit City Studios in Fort Wayne. He has experience as an international podcaster, drawing regular listeners in more than 30 countries. His goal is to help people make the most of the podcasting experience, turning their passion into a thriving business or a creative outlet.

Those who attend the event will be able to learn several podcasting skills. This includes podcast design, creating intriguing content, choosing the right gear, recording experience, editing, sound engineering and publishing episodes to reach an audience.

To purchase tickets in advance for Biedenbach’s lesson, you can visit the events page on the Universe website.