Sweetwater to host job fair to fill new distribution center positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater announced it is hiring approximately 60 employees to fill new shipping specialist positions in its 580,000 square foot climate-controlled distribution center located at 5501 U.S. 30 West.

“We are looking for energetic, hard-working people to join our team,” said Director of Recruitment and Retention Jordan Applegate. “Sweetwater’s astounding growth, collaborative culture, and passion for serving our customers make us an employer of choice in northeast Indiana and we are thrilled to be able to provide even more jobs for people in the region.”

Sweetwater is holding a job fair and hiring event on April 6 from 9 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA located at 2323 Bowser Ave.

“We are so excited to partner with Sweetwater in hosting this event,” said Renaissance Pointe YMCA Executive Director Amos Norman. “People who live in the area will have convenient access to interview for opportunities at an amazing company.”

Starting pay is $14 per hour, the press release said. Available shifts include first shift (6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and second shift (3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday.

Sweetwater said it promotes a positive working environment where team members are valued and celebrated. There are many opportunities for advancement, including promotions in other areas of the company. Amenities include an on-site diner, access to Sweetwater’s free medical clinic with a full-time doctor & nurse, a fitness center & personal trainer, salon & spa and more.

For those who are unable to attend the job fair, Sweetwater said applications are also being accepted online. Applicants are asked to bring a current resume to the job fair.