FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is hosting a job fair Nov. 9 in an attempt to fill approximately 100 shipping specialist positions.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Impact Center.

The starting pay for the positions is $15-$16 an hour depending on the shift.

“We are looking for energetic, hard-working people to join our team,” said Sweetwater Director of Recruitment and Retention Jordan Applegate. “Sweetwater’s astounding growth, collaborative culture and passion for serving our customers make us an employer of choice in northeast Indiana.”

People can also submit applications online if they cannot make it to the job fair.