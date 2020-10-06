Sweetwater to hold job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater announced Tuesday that it will be hiring an additional 50 employees for shipping specialist positions at its distribution center.

The positions are for the newly expanded 580,000 square foot climate-controlled facility located on Sweetwater’s headquarters at 5501 U. S. Highway 30 West in Fort Wayne, the press release said.

“We are looking for energetic, hard-working people to join our team,” said Director of Recruitment and Retention Jordan Applegate. “Sweetwater’s astounding growth, collaborative culture, and passion for serving our customers make us an employer of choice in northeast Indiana and we are thrilled to be able to provide even more jobs for people in the region.”

The job fair and hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. – noon and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Renaissance Point YMCA located at 2323 Bowser Avenue, the press release said.

“We are so excited to partner with Sweetwater in hosting this event,” said Renaissance Pointe YMCA Executive Director Amos Norman. “People who live in the area will have convenient access to interview for opportunities at an amazing company.”

Sweetwater said there are many opportunities for advancements and promotions in the company. There are also amenities include an on-site diner, access to Sweetwater’s free medical clinic with a full-time doctor & nurse, a fitness center & personal trainer, salon & spa and more.

Starting pay is $14 per hour, and shifts include:

Second shift (3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

Third shift (10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.)

Weekends (7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Monday.)

For those who are unable to attend the job fair can apply online here.