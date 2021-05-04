Sweetwater to hold 20th annual GearFest online June 25-26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound, Inc. announced it will hold its 20th annual GearFest event virtually on June 25 and 26 after a successful online GearFest in 2020.

“Although there will be no physical event again this year, music fans from all over the world can tune in from the comfort of their own home and not skip a beat, with live musical performances from leading artists, huge deals on the gear and equipment, exciting giveaways and pro tips from your favorite gear brands and experts,” Sweetwater said.

This is the second year in a row GearFest has taken place online.

“While there’s nothing quite like having 20,000 people from all around the world in person on our campus, we still want to allow the opportunity for people to experience GearFest. In 2020, we brought more than 125,000 people together virtually, this year we hope to bring even more of our passionate musician friends and customers together,” said Sweetwater Founder and CEO Chuck Surack.

The annual event, known for bringing together some of the biggest names in music, will feature:

Ian Hill, the bassist behind the thunderous sound of British metal legends, Judas Priest, has been rocking stages for 50 years, selling more than 50 million albums world-wide.

Peter Frampton, a singer/songwriter and producer, is among the most celebrated guitarists in rock history and holds a spot in the Musicians Hall of Fame. Recognized in the Grammy® Hall of Fame last year, he has collaborated with legendary artists George Harrison, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ringo Starr, among many others, and has toured with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, and the Steve Miller Band.

Activities include:

Master Classes, and Tips/tricks from the Pros: On top of the live streaming event, Sweetwater will also have a host of great educational content on a wide variety of gear from various partners to watch at any time. Everything from dialing in great guitar tone to working with wireless mic setups. Be sure to check it out.

The Hottest New Gear: Check out all of the latest gear from the last year at GearFest. Hear from product experts via video content from Sweetwater’s manufacturer partners. Tons of exclusive new content will be available just for you directly from your favorite brands to keep you in the know.

The Biggest Deals of the Year: It wouldn’t be GearFest without the deals. Score some of the most incredible savings of the year during the GearFest online sale.

Gear Giveaways: Be sure to stay tuned for exciting giveaway opportunities throughout the two-day event! Sweetwater is giving away thousands in gear prizes. Hourly prizes will be announced June 25 & 26 with a grand-prize winner selected on July 1.

For more information on the 20th annual GearFest, visit Sweetwater.com/gearfest.