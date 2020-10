FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the area’s largest companies unveiled their latest addition Monday.

Sweetwater Sound’s Kaizen Center is located in the former Pizza Hut Headquarters.

It will be used by the sweet family of businesses for retreats and events. Other companies will also be able to rent it.

Company president Church Surack says he hopes it has a positive impact on the community. The center is named the Kaizen Center for the Japanese term which means ‘continual growth.’