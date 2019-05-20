Sweetwater Sound featured in national news article

Sweetwater Sound’s business is booming, and CNN Business is taking notice. The news outlet featured the business’s success and its owner, Chuck Surack.

About 3 weeks ago, CNN Business reached out to Chuck Surack to tell his story of Sweetwater Sound.

“You know, we’ve been fortunate after 40 years of being in business we’ve had a lot of coverage, but anytime CNN calls, of course it’s exciting,” says Chuck.

The article is titled, “40 years ago, he built a recording studio in a VW bus, Today, he runs a $725 million music empire.” It follows the life and history of Surack. It touches on his humble beginnings, in the back of his van when Sweetwater started out.

WANE 15 asked him, did he ever thought 40 years ago he’d be published in a national news outlet?

“Absolutely not. There’s no way I could have perceived, or even dreamed of that sort of recognition. And again, I’m just really honored and thankful.”

Being a business article, it highlights Sweetwater’s financial success.

“This year, we’re probably going to do about $800 million. And we’ve been growing at about 20-25% a year, and with compounding it’ll only take about 3 or 4 years you double in size. But even before that happens, probably about two years out we’ll be about a billion-dollar company.”

In the article, Surack recognizes his employees are one of the cornerstones of his success.

“I’m just happy to share it with everyone around me. It’s not about me, maybe the article is, but the real story is about Sweetwater, and the 1,700 employees that are here. And I’m just happy for all of them, and happy to share it with the community.”

The article says that Chuck has never had to lay an employee off. He’s says that’s because everyone is family.

You can read the full article by clicking here.