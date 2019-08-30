Sweetwater sets world record for largest guitar pedalboard

Sweetwater Sound has set a new world record by creating the world’s largest guitar pedalboard.

Guitarist Rob Scallon was inspired to break the record after taking a look at the giant wall of guitar pedals in the music store at Sweetwater Sound.

When the team set out to create the world’s largest pedal board they really didn’t know if it could be done or what it would even sound like.

It took months, but they did it.

On July 9th Rob Scallon used the pedalboard in a live performance at the Clyde Theatre.

The pedalboard consists of 319 pedals on 24 different boards. That’s more than double to size of the previous record for a guitar pedal board.

That record was originally set in 2008 with 142 Pedals.

For more information about the Guinness World Records title achievement, click here.