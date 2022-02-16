FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The world’s leading music technology and instrument retailer has done it again. Despite the challenges of supply chain shortages, labor shortages, and COVID-19, Sweetwater ended 2021 with another year of over $1 billion of sales and record growth. The total comes to $1.43 billion of sales with a revenue increase by 25% compared to 2020.

How did they do it and how did all three of these issues impact the business? WANE 15’s Nathan Gidley sat down with Sweetwater Chief Supply Chain Officer Phil Rich to find out.

Rich says it is a team effort and a commitment to sustained success that powers the business through the challenges. Everyone cares and has a strong passion for music and helping customers.

Supply chain shortages have greatly impacted the business, specifically the shortage of electronic chips. This has a big impact on their electronics section. DJ equipment especially relies on electronic chips, which includes mixers and additional digital products. Rich says turntable motors have been completely unavailable. Customers should be aware that a delay in receiving their product highly depends on whether it requires an electronic chip. Vendors have to rationalize what skews they sell; if 10 or 12 different items from the same family of products require the use of electronic chips, vendors are cutting the number of available items down to 5 or 6 items or just the most popular products.

What is the secret to overcoming supply chain shortages? Rich says it involves planning farther ahead than ever before. Sweetwater anticipates the shortages and places orders from vendors much earlier than in the past. Retailers should expect to order items for the end of the year in February or March this year to stay ahead of the shortages. Rich also emphasizes that retailers should place less big bets on the market and anticipate shortages, especially if the items are sold from a primary vendor. Sweetwater gets most of their products from secondary vendors in the United States, rather than overseas. Therefore, they were less impacted by the container ship issues of last year.

It is ultimately a team effort between Sweetwater and their vendors to make sure items are ordered and arrive promptly. Products are ordered with constant follow up communication with vendors. The sales team also regularly talks with the merchandising, marketing, and service departments to ensure quality service. Everyone comes together with the common goal of achieving the best customer experience.

Labor shortages have also been an issue, as there are plenty of openings at Sweetwater. Rich says most of the openings are in technology positions. COVID-19 has also caused many workers to be out sick, which results in a challenge to cover those who are sick.

COVID-19 has helped Sweetwater become a bigger fish in the market, as a result of a large internet presence. The demand is still high for merchandise to work and play from home.

Ultimately, the future for Sweetwater involves planning further ahead than ever before. This includes anticipating electronic chip shortages, higher prices for goods, container issues, and the next development with COVID-19.

Despite all of Sweetwater’s success, it is really the human impact that means the most to Rich. He encourages you to support local bands and young musicians. Music can truly bring us all together.

To learn more, visit this press release on Sweetwater’s website.