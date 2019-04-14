FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Sweet Helicopters, a member of the Sweet family of businesses, has partnered with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) to provide VIP transportation to the Indianapolis 500 on race day.

Three Sweet Helicopters will be headed to three different locations in or near Indianapolis: the Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville, the Indianapolis International Airport at Signature Flight Support, and the Downtown Indianapolis Heliport.

Randy Sharkey, Sweet Helicopters' chief pilot, said this would allow people to get from the downtown heliport to IMS "in four minutes."

IMS President Doug Boles said this is an opportunity even he has never had before.

"I've had the opportunity a couple of times in my life to actually land at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a helicopter," Boles said. "I've never been able to land at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day. I can't imagine what our customers are going to be able to see when they fly over the Speedway and realize that they're landing right in the middle of the world's largest single-day sporting event in a Sweet Helicopter, hop out, go to their seats, enjoy it, and then as they're leaving get up over that traffic and just see that mass of humanity leave and be able to give them a nice little wave as they're heading out to their car to get home."

Anyone can purchase a ticket much like they would an airline ticket. You can buy seats on the different flights here. There is not a flight from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis through this program. Chief Pilot Sharkey said the flights go in 20-minute rounds which would not be possible with a flight going the distance of Fort Wayne to Indianapolis. Ticket prices start at $650.