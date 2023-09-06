FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The president of Sweetwater is now adding the title of CEO to his resume, the company announced Wednesday.

Mike Clem, who was named the president in January, is now also taking on the position of CEO starting Sept. 29. Clem has worked at Sweetwater since 2003, including roles as the chief growth officer and chief digital officer until stepping up to be president this year. John Hopkins was previously the CEO and is retiring after more than three decades with the company, Sweetwater said in a release.

“Mike is a natural choice to become CEO and president, and has played a key role in our tremendous growth and success for the past 20 years,” Hopkins said. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Mike and am confident in his leadership and vision for the future. Sweetwater is in great hands.”

“I firmly believe in Mike’s ability to lead the company into the future,” said Chuck Surack, Sweetwater founder and chairman of the board. “Not only does he understand and value the principles that have guided me and Sweetwater for the past four decades, but he has a true heart for ensuring that we continue to take care of our customers, our employees and their families, and our vendor partners.”

Clem has over 25 years of experience in retail eCommerce, and is recognized as an innovator, speaker, and mentor. A graduate of Purdue University, Clem is a lifelong musician who is passionate about the music industry, Sweetwater noted in the release. He’s a proud Fort Wayne native and is active in the community with his wife and their four children.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity and look forward to leading an amazing team of people who are committed to helping make our customers’ musical and creative dreams come true,” Clem said.