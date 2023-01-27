FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company.

Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.

“Mike’s vision, leadership and character have had an invaluable influence on the company since he first joined the team,” said Sweetwater CEO John Hopkins. “He is smart, passionate, optimistic and strategic, and has held several key roles at Sweetwater that have made him the perfect fit for this new position.”

Clem is a graduate of Purdue University and a Fort Wayne native.

Sweetwater President Mike Clem (left) and CEO John Hopkins (right)

“I could not be more grateful to accept the position of president for the company that I have called home for the past two decades,” Clem said. “I look forward to continuing to lead the vision and growth as we maintain Sweetwater’s reputation for ‘over-the-top’ customer service.”

Sweetwater said Clem will work alongside Hopkins to “lead the company into the future.”