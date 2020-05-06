Sweetwater moving GearFest online

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Sweetwater to move its hugely popular GearFest online. The annual trade show features seminars, workshops, live music and more. More than 17,000 people from across the country and around the world attended the music and pro audio festival in 2019.

“While we’re certainly disappointed that we can’t host GearFest on our campus this summer, we hope that by creating an online event we can reach even more music makers and music lovers than we have in the past,” said Sweetwater Founder & CEO Chuck Surack.

GearFest is scheduled for June 26 and 27 and in the past has been held on the Sweetwater campus located off U.S. 30 just west of Fort Wayne.

“We are in the early stages of planning, but we are working hard to create an exceptional experience, even though we’ll be doing it from afar,” said GearFest Executive Director Bob Bailey. “Our vendor partners are excited about offering some great deals and are helping to create some one-of-a-kind opportunities for those who join us online.”

Up-to-date information can be found at www.sweetwater.com/gearfest.