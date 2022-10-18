FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees.

Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.

Sweetwater released the starting pay for shipping specialists, which is $15 to $16/hour and includes a $1/hour time and attendance bonus. Through December, Sweetwater is offering an additional $1/hour attendance incentive, according to the release.

Full-time shifts available:

Second shift (3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m) Monday through Friday

Weekend shift (7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) on Saturday, Sunday, and one weekday.

Part-time shifts available:

Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seasonal positions are open for first, second, and weekend shifts through the first week of January 2023.

“We continue to grow at a rapid pace and have numerous immediate positions available in our 580,000 square foot climate-controlled distribution center in Fort Wayne,” said Jen Lock, the director of human resources at Sweetwater’s distribution center. “In addition, we’re looking for customer service representatives and account coordinators to help provide the exceptional customer service for which we are known.”

The release said employees have opportunities for advancement including promotions in other areas of the company.

Amenities at Sweetwater include an on-site diner, access to a free medical clinic with a full-time doctor and nurse, a fitness center and personal trainer, salon and spa, and more. Another benefit, the release said, is that Sweetwater offers DailyPay, which allows employees to access their earnings before payday.

The hiring event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater’s campus. The company reminds applicants to bring a current resume.

For anyone not able to attend the event, applications are also being accepted online.