Sweetwater looking to fill 100+ jobs at distribution center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater is hosting a job fair at the Renaissance Point YMCA, located at 2323 Bowser Ave, to help fill more than 100 full time positions in its distribution center.

From 9 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, interested applicants can apply for shipping specialist positions. Sweetwater said the shifts include second, third and weekend in the 580,000 square foot climate-controlled facility located on Sweetwater’s headquarters at 5501 U. S. 30 West.

“We are looking for energetic, hard-working people to join our team,” said Manager of Distribution Center Human Resources Jen Lock. “We offer a competitive hourly wage with full access to Sweetwater’s unique perks and benefits, including medical and dental benefits after 60 days of employment, 401K with match, free onsite medical clinic for employees and their families, gear discounts, and more.”

Sweetwater said it promotes a positive working environment where team members are valued and celebrated. There are many opportunities for advancement, including promotions in other areas of the company.

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair can apply online.