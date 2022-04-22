FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In an effort to create “a more sustainable future,” Sweetwater will install masses of solar panels on the roof of its distribution center.

The music instruments and audio gear retailer announced this week plans to install 93,000 square feet – more than two football fields – of solar panels on the roof of the facility off U.S. 30 that opened in 2020.

“Our commitment to sustainability started when the company was founded in 1979,” said CEO John Hopkins. “We are proud to be a 21st century LEED-certified building and we continually make improvements in air quality, lighting, recycling efforts, and water conservation in an effort to be a good steward of the environment.”

Sweetwater said the solar field will generate 1.7 million kilowatt hours per year, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.5 million pounds, which is the equivalent of nearly 79,000 gallons of gasoline.

Installation of the new solar panels has already begun, Sweetwater said. They will be fully functional later this summer.