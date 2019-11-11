Sweetwater hosts Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Silver bells will be ringing soon all across Fort Wayne.

Chuck Surack, president and CEO of Sweetwater Sound, hosted The Salvation Army to kick off their 2019 Red Kettle campaign. He was also the first to officially donate to the Salvation Army’s program.

We think its a really think it’s great cause. All of us at Sweetwater and, frankly, in the community. So many of us have been really blessed to typically have a roof over our heads, maybe three good meals a day, a car, but not everyone is in that situation and I think all of us who have been so blessed, we need to give back and just make sure Christmases are a little bit brighter for the families that have a little bit more need this year. Chuck Surack, President and CEO of Sweetwater Sound

The money raised over the holidays not only goes to their Christmas assistance programs, but also helps those in need all year long.

During times of emergency (flood relief efforts and emergency interventions), and during times of hardship (for those who lose jobs or find themselves in a financial crisis), The Salvation Army is committed to those in need.