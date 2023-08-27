FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is hiring more than 100 employees to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

The applicants will fill the shipping specialist position in Sweetwater’s climate-controlled distribution center.

“Sweetwater is proud of fostering a collaborative culture and we have a passion for serving both our customers and our employees. We are often recognized as an employer of choice in northeast Indiana, and we are thrilled to be able to provide even more jobs for people in the region,” said Director of Distribution Center Human Resources Jen Lock.

To fill these new positions Sweetwater will host a job fair and hiring event that will take place from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursday, August 31 at the Impact Center.

“We are so excited to partner with Sweetwater in hosting this event,” said The Impact Center Director of Operations Zeke Bryant. “People who live in the area will have convenient access to interview for opportunities at an amazing company.”

Starting pay for the position is $15.50 to $16, which includes a $1 per hour time and attendance bonus. Available shifts include the second shift (3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.) and the third shift (9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) Monday through Friday as well as weekend shift (7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) Saturday and Sunday.

For those who are unable to attend job applications are also being accepted online. Applicants should bring a current resume to the job fair.