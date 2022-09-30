FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is looking to hire 50 workers to fill out its shipping team.

Sweetwater will hold a job fair and hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Renaissance Point YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave.

The Fort Wayne-based online retailer of musical instruments and pro audio equipment will hire 50 shipping specialists to work in its 580,000 square foot distribution center off U.S. 30.

“We are looking for energetic, hard-working people to join our team,” said Director of Recruitment and Retention Jordan Applegate. “Sweetwater’s astounding growth, collaborative culture, and passion for serving our customers make us an employer of choice in northeast Indiana and we are thrilled to be able to provide even more jobs for people in the region.”

Sweetwater said starting pay is $15 per hour, which includes a $1 per hour time and attendance bonus. Available shifts include first shift (6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and second shift (3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday as well as weekend shift (7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) Saturday, Sunday, and one weekday.

Amenities include an on-site diner, access to Sweetwater’s free medical clinic with a full-time doctor and nurse, a fitness center and personal trainer, salon and spa, and more.

Applicants should bring a current resume to the job fair.

Can’t make it to the job fair? Apply online.