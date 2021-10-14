Sweetwater holding job fair to fill roughly 100 positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater has announced that it is looking to fill just under 100 positions in various departments at a job fair on Oct. 21.

The company said it is looking to fill over 50 positions at its distribution center, located at 5501 U.S. 30 West, and over 40 positions in various departments: sales, marketing & merchandising, IT, business administration and more.

To help fill these positions, the company is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will take place at the Impact Center, located at 3420 E. Paulding Rd. Applicants are asked to bring a current resume.

“We are so excited to partner with Sweetwater in hosting this event,” said Zeke Bryant, The Impact Center Director of Operations. “People who live in the area will have convenient access to interview for opportunities at an amazing company.”

Starting pay for open positions is between $15 and $16 per hour and includes incentives and shift differentials.

Available Monday through Friday shifts include:

First shift: 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Second shift: 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Third shift: 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Available weekend shifts: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sweetwater said it promotes a positive working environment where team members are valued and celebrated. There are many opportunities for advancement, including promotions in other areas of the company. Amenities include an on-site diner, access to Sweetwater’s free medical clinic with a full-time doctor & nurse, a fitness center & personal trainer, salon & spa, and more.

For those who are unable to attend the job fair, Sweetwater said applications are also being accepted online.