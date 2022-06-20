FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater will host a job fair to hire 50 workers for its distribution center.

The job fair will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon and 2-6 p.m. at the Impact Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road.

Sweetwater will look to hire some 50 employees to fill “shipping specialist positions” in its 580,000 square foot distribution center at 5501 U.S. 30 in Fort Wayne.

Candidates must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, stand on their feet for 8-hour shifts, and be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, Sweetwater said.

Starting pay is as high as $16 an hour, depending on the shift, which includes a $1 per hour attendance incentive. Positions are available on first, second, third, and weekend shifts.

“Sweetwater’s astounding growth, collaborative culture, and passion for serving our customers make us an employer of choice in northeast Indiana,” said Sweetwater’s Director of Recruitment and Retention Jordan Applegate. “We are excited to partner with The Impact Center to add more energetic, hard-working people to our team.”

If you cannot attend the job fair, interested candidates can complete an application online. Applicants should bring a current resume to the job fair.