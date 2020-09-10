Sweetwater hiring 100+ workers for new distribution center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is hiring more than 100 workers for its new distribution center ahead of what it expects to be “another busy holiday season.”

Shipping specialists and equipment operators will work in Sweetwater’s new 580,000 square foot climate-controlled facility, located at Sweetwater’s headquarters at 5501 U. S. Highway 30 West in Fort Wayne.

Starting pay is $14 per hour, which include a $1 per hour employee earned incentive. The Sweetwater campus features an on-site diner, access to Sweetwater’s free medical clinic with a full-time doctor and nurse, a fitness center and personal trainer, a salon and spa, and more.

Second and third shift positions are available, along with weekends.

Interested candidates can apply HERE.