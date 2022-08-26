FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater will look to hire 100 new employees during a job fair next week.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at The Impact Center at 3420 E. Paulding Ave.

Sweetwater will hire for shipping specialist positions in Sweetwater’s 580,000 square foot distribution center at 5501 U. S. 30.

Candidates should be able to lift up to 50 pounds, stand on their feet for 8-hour shifts, and be comfortable in a fast-paced environment.

Depending on the shift, starting pay is as high as $16 an hour, which includes a $1 per hour attendance incentive, Sweetwater said. Positions are available on first, second, third, and weekend shifts.

Amenities include an on-site diner, access to Sweetwater’s free medical clinic with a full-time doctor and nurse, a fitness center and personal trainer, salon and spa, and more.

For those who are unable to attend the job fair, applications are also being accepted online. Applicants should bring a current resume to the job fair.