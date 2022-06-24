FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You won’t see the massive in-person crowds at Sweetwater on U.S. 30 but GearFest 2022 started Friday.

Once again, the celebration of “all things gear” takes place online from a Sweetwater studio.

Music makers can catch recording tips and tricks, advice from touring musicians, and live performances.

Even though people aren’t coming to Fort Wayne, Sweetwater officials said Fort Wayne is going to more places than ever.

“It’s a thrill, right?” said Tyler Grooms, Sweetwater Director of Engagement. “We’ve got more eyeballs than ever checking out the things we’re doing. We’re just so happy to bring our corner of the world to music makers all over the country.”

Sweetwater officials aren’t sure if the event will return in person next year, saying they have no plans for 2023.

You can still watch recordings of Friday’s sessions and tune in for more live events Saturday.

Click here for GearFest.com