Sweetwater expecting 15K+ at Gearfest 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is gearing up for Gearfest.

More than 15,000 are expected at the 18th annual Gearfest, scheduled for June 21 and 22 at Sweetwater’s U.S. 30 campus. The annual event is the nation’s largest musical instrument and audio gear trade show, Sweetwater said.

Gearfest 2019 will offer entertainment, musical demonstrations, and more than 200 seminars for attendees, as well as a musicians’ flea market. Producers and performers will host workshops on five different stages, and more than $30,000 worth of free gear will also be given away hourly.

The event is open to the public.

We are excited to welcome people from all over the world to our campus. It’s a chance for them to meet and learn from some of the most talented musicians and producers in the business and see the latest and greatest instruments and gear directly from the vendors, and it’s also an opportunity for us share our passion with and show our appreciation for our customers. There’s no other festival like it.” Chuck Surack, Sweetwater founder/president

Artists expected at Gearfest 2019 include:

Guitarist and composer Steve Vai

Drummer Dennis Chambers

Guitarist Eric Johnson

Producer and engineer Sylvia Massy

Mandolinist Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

GearFest 2019 will take place on Friday, June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CLICK HERE to view the entire GearFest 2019 schedule of events, or call (800) 222-4700 to learn more.