FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Women are gathering Saturday for a disability advocacy event that aims to empower women.

In the TED Talk-style series, multiple speakers will be sharing their experiences to advocate for others with disabilities. The goal is to give women a platform to use their voices.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound.

“Taking Back Our Voices” is hosting the event, joined by Fort Wayne organizations Athena Gold and Bring It Push It Own It.