Sweetwater enjoying spike in sales amid virus pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne’s Sweetwater is a rare beneficiary of the work-from-home way of life that has spun out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chuck Surack

According to a report in Forbes, the online retailer of musical instruments and professional audio equipment based off U.S. 30 has reported twice the number of daily visitors to its website, and 5,000 new customers each day.

Among the hot items: USB microphones, which are use to produce music and podcasts but can also improve the quality of Zoom calls. Forbes reported sales of the devices are up 253 percent at Sweetwater.

Sales of audio recorders, interfaces, and patchbays are also up, from 23 percent to 48 percent, Forbes reported.

Business has been so good that Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack said he’s actually moved out of his office.

“I’ve spent the last six weeks out in the warehouse packing boxes myself,” Surack told Forbes.