Sweetwater buys former Pizza Hut office building

Work on the former Pizza Hut office building can be seen beyond the trees along W. Jefferson Boulevard after the building was bought by Sweetwater.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a year and a half on the market, the former corporate office of Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne has been sold to Sweetwater. The building standing in a secluded area along West Jefferson Boulevard will be used by employees of the Sweet family of businesses.

The 23,000 square foot building and 17-acre plot near S. Bend Drive went up for sale in 2018. According to property records, ownership changed hands in April this year after Sweet Real Estate paid $2.2 million.

Increased activity has been seen at the property with construction trucks going in and out of a tree-lined drive marked by two stone walls. A spokesperson for Sweetwater confirmed workers have been updating the building and adding parking, with the goal of having it open in the fall.

It will eventually be used as a ‘retreat’ space giving employees of the Sweet Family of Companies a place to gather and work away from their main buildings and work spaces. The Sweet companies include Sweetwater, The Clyde, All Pro, Mynett Music, Sweet Aviation and Longe Optical, among others.

It is possible the space will be eventually be available for use by non-profits or community organizations.

The building is not a typical office building. The president of Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, Todd Hollman called the property a “beautiful and distinctive space” back in 2018. The building, constructed in 1989, was designed by Florida architects Charlan Brock Associates in the vision of a grand British country home.