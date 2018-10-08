Sweetwater buys Aunt Millie's property

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Aunt Millie's Pearl Street plant is shown. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Aunt Millie's Bakeries properties in downtown Fort Wayne have been bought by Sweetwater.

The two companies announced the deal Monday morning. Details including sale price were not disclosed.

It's also not clear what Sweetwater plans to do with the property at 350 Pearl St.

It was November 2017 when Aunt Millie's announced plans to close the iconic bakery, which operated in the city center since 1901. Aunt Millie's kept its corporate headquarters at the facility and retained 125 employees.

That operation will remain under the Sweetwater deal, officials said Monday. Aunt Millie's will pay a leaseback for the space.

“We are thrilled to stay at our headquarters downtown, where we have been since our founding in 1901,” said John Popp, “We are very pleased to partner with Chuck Surack and the Sweetwater group and are glad to be a part of their future vision which we are certain will have a positive impact to Fort Wayne. We simply had more space than we needed and feel the extra space will serve a new and better purpose to continuing to serve the community.”

With a new owner like Sweetwater, which last week announced a $76 million expansion of its U.S. 30 headquarters that will add 1,000 jobs to the region, the vision for the future seems bright.

“Aunt Millie’s is a Fort Wayne institution and its sign is iconic in downtown,” said Sweetwater Founder & President Chuck Surack. “We are pleased that with the purchase of this property, we are able to keep the Aunt Millie’s corporate offices in their current location. The property’s proximity to The Landing, riverfront development - including the Sweetwater Stage - and other ventures makes it central to Fort Wayne’s future. We are excited to be part of downtown revitalization and plan to continue to invest in and help support further growth in our city.”