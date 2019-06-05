Sweetwater buys Angola-based internet provider ZipSpider

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Sweetwater has purchased local wireless Internet service provider ZipSpider, the online music equipment retailer announced Wednesday.

In a news release, Sweetwater said it closed on the purchase of the Angola-based ZipSpider on May 17. The company serves eight counties in northeast Indiana, southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio.

Details of the deal were not released.

Sweetwater plans to keep ZipSpider's headquarters in Angola and all employees will be retained. Current ZipSpider customers will experience no disruption in service or billing, Sweetwater said.

Sweetwater said in the release that "the acquisition was a logical next step for Chuck Surack, who has been working to improve connectivity in the Tri-State area." Surack founded Lakeland Internet several years ago after he became frustrated by the inability to get service at his lake home.

Sweetwater said the acquisition of ZipSpider will help "expedite the reach and growth of quality broadband throughout the area, and specifically in northeast Indiana."

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our wireless internet footprint in the Tri-State area," said Surack. "We believe Sweetwater's track record of technological expertise and exceptional service will be an asset to the company as we look for ways to improve connectivity in the lake and rural areas."

Steven Swick, owner of ZipSpider, said his company's standards align with those of Surack.

"It just made good business sense to hand the company off to him and to continue the growth and expansion of rural broadband throughout northern Indiana and the greater Tri-State area," said Swick.