Sweets So Geek now offering Ted Lasso’s biscuits

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bing-bong! It’s biscuits o’clock.

Sweets So Geek is now serving up Biscuits with the Boss, brown sugar-coated shortbread cookies made famous in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” The bakery at at 6722 E. State Blvd. introduced the new treats in a Facebook post Tuesday.

In Ted Lasso fashion, the biscuits come with a Ted Lasso quote! Unfortunately, they won’t come in a pink box, though, because Sweets So Geek couldn’t find them in stock.

WANE 15 visited Sweets So Geek on Wednesday to learn a little bit more about the sweet treats. Watch the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss