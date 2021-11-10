Sweets So Geek now offering Ted Lasso’s biscuits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bing-bong! It’s biscuits o’clock.

Sweets So Geek is now serving up Biscuits with the Boss, brown sugar-coated shortbread cookies made famous in the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” The bakery at at 6722 E. State Blvd. introduced the new treats in a Facebook post Tuesday.

In Ted Lasso fashion, the biscuits come with a Ted Lasso quote! Unfortunately, they won’t come in a pink box, though, because Sweets So Geek couldn’t find them in stock.

WANE 15 visited Sweets So Geek on Wednesday to learn a little bit more about the sweet treats. Watch the video above!