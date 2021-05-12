Sweets So Geek holding free outdoor movie showing of ‘Return of the Jedi’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweets So Geek announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a free outdoor screening of the 1983 classic that completes the original Star Wars Trilogy, The Return of the Jedi on June 12.

The parking lot outside of Sweets So Geek, located at 6722 E. State Blvd., will be transformed into an outdoor theater with a 25 foot inflatable movie screen, organizers said.

“Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a great movie, a great community, and some fun events,” Sweets So Geek said.

Event schedule:

7:15 p.m.: Seating begins

8:30 p.m.: Trivia and costume contests Prizes sponsored by Biggby Coffee Georgetown and Sweets So Geek

9:30 p.m. (sundown): Movie begins

Affine Food Truck will be at the event and Sweets So Geek will have themed desserts, cold drinks and popcorn.

Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs, blankets and cushions.